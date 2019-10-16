J-K: Labourer from Chhattisgarh killed by terrorists in Pulwama

Terrorists on Wednesday killed a civilian in Kakpora area of Pulwama, said Kashmir Zone police. The area has been cordoned off and searches are being conducted by the security personnel at the site of the incident.

The deceased has been identified as Sethi Kumat Sagar. He hailed from Chhattisgarh and was working here in a brick kiln in Nehama. Sagar is the third civilian to be killed by terrorists.

Earlier, a truck driver from Rajasthan was also killed by terrorists in Shopian on October 14. The same day, the terrorists also targetted an orchard owner, J&K police had claimed. (ANI)

