Ghaziabad: Man held with bullets at metro station

PTI Ghaziabad
Updated: 16-10-2019 16:20 IST
A 56-year-old man has been apprehended at a Delhi Metro station here for allegedly carrying three bullets in his bag, a senior official said on Wednesday. C S Rathore, a resident of Delhi, was held by Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel at the Kaushambi metro station on Tuesday, he said.

The man could not furnish any license or document for carrying the bullets and was handed over to the local police by the CISF personnel for further investigation. He was later booked under sections of the Arms Act, the official added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : India
