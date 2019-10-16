International Development News
Prisoner hangs self in jail in Rajasthan's Karauli

PTI Jaipur
Updated: 16-10-2019 17:27 IST
A 23-year-old prisoner on Wednesday allegedly committed suicide by hanging in Hindaun sub-jail of Rajasthan's Karauli district, officials said. Mahendra alias Kalla, a resident of Nadauti tehsil of the district, was lodged in the jail on August 29 this year after being booked in a case of theft and under provisions of the Arms Act, they said.

When other inmates went out of the barrack in the morning, Mahendra hanged himself from a window using a towel, the officials said. Later the inmates saw Mahendra's body and informed the jail authorities, they said.

Mahendra's post-mortem was done under supervision of a magistrate and a judicial inquiry of the incident has been initiated, the officials said.

COUNTRY : India
