PMC Bank scam: former director being questioned by EOW

PTI Mumbai
Updated: 16-10-2019 17:36 IST
The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of Mumbai Police on Wednesday called Surjit Singh Arora, one of the former directors of the scam-hit Punjab & Maharashtra Cooperative Bank, for questioning. Arora was being questioned by the Special Investigation Team of the EOW at the city police headquarters, an official said.

Arora was a director of the PMC Bank and was also on its loan committee, he said. "We are trying to get certain details about the bank's loan disbursement process," the official said.

The EOW has already arrested promoters of HDIL group Rakesh and Sarang Wadhawan, former PMC Bank chairman Waryam Singh and former managing director Joy Thomas after the alleged Rs 4,355 crore scam came to light..

COUNTRY : India
