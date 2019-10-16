UP cop moves NHRC seeking permission to end life

A constable posted at the district police lines here and suffering from heart ailments has moved the National Human Rights Commission, seeking permission to end his life following his department's failure to transfer him to a place nearer home to avail better care. In his letter to the NHRC, Constable Mahavir Singh, a native of Etawah district, said he has been suffering form cardiac problems for the last three years and had even suffered a heart attack.

He said he had written to senior police officers, including inspector general of police (Establishment), requesting transfer to any of the districts bordering his home district so that he could get proper care and medical treatment. Singh said he, however, failed to get any relief.

When contacted, Amethi's Superintendent of Police Khyati Garg told PTI that when she was apprised of the matter, she assured Singh of all possible help as per the department and state government's rules and norms. She also said she has asked the department's officers to collect his medical records and ensure that he was assigned jobs requiring less labour.

