CM tells newly recruited SIs to help state curb LW extremism

Jharkhand Chief Minister Raghubar Das on Wednesday called upon newly recruited police sub-inspectors to discharge their duties in solving the problems of the people and in curbing left-wing extremism. Addressing the passing out parade of the sub- inspectors at the Jharkhand Police Academy ground here, Das said the state government has taken all steps to root out extremism with the help of police force.

"There has been an acute shortage of police sub- inspectors, but with the completion of training of sub- inspectors, including women sub-inspectors, now it will be golden days for the Jharkhand Police as now it will be able to serve all sections of the society," Das said. The state government "is now feeling secured with the recruitment of 2,504 sub-inspectors," he added.

Congratulating the "Selection Committee" in the recruitment of the sub-inspectors through transparency, Das said, "We have now received the best quality of police officers without any recommendation, the best achievement of the selection committee." The chief minister expressed optimism that the newly passed out sub-inspectors would render justice to the people at different police stations in solving problems of the people and would be able to control cybercrimes as well. Jharkhand DGP Kamal Nayan Choubey addressing the passing out parade said that only 1,600 sub-inspectors were recruited in 1994 during undivided Bihar that led to an acute shortage of sub-inspectors.

"But after the creation of Jharkhand, 2,552 sub- inspectors were recruited, of which 2,504 sub-inspectors passed out today and will join various police stations in the state," the DGP said. Choubey said the passed out sub-inspectors would help the Jharkhand police in curbing left-wing extremism..

