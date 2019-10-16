International Development News
Lankan PM's wife chief guest at school founder's day

PTI Udhagamandal
Updated: 16-10-2019 19:12 IST
Sri Lankan Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe's wife, Maithree Wickramasinghe, was the chief guest at the 43rd Founder's Day celebrations of the Good Shepherd International school here. She also presented gold medals, trophies and awards to the students who topped the Board Examinations held this year.

Maithree, who is Chair and Founding Director, Centre for Gender Studies, University of Kelaniya, Sri Lanka, also presented prizes to students who won in sports and games. Dr P C Thomas, school principal, Elsamma Thomas, senior vice president and KS Sripathi, former chief secretary, were present on the concluding day of the two-day celebrations..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : India
