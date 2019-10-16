Truck mows down two sisters in Jharkhand

Two sisters were killed and two others injured when a truck hit them in Jharkhand's Ramgarh district on Wednesday, a senior police officer said here. Four school students, including three sisters, were walking to their homes after attending private tuition classes when the truck ran over them on the Ramgarh-Giddi road near Binjhar village under Ramgarh town police station, Superintendent of Police, Prabhat Kumar said.

While two sisters died on the spot, the injured boy and the girl were admitted to the Central Coalfields Limited (CCL) hospital. Doctors referred them to Ranchi hospital for better treatment, the SP said. The deceased sisters were aged 13 and 14 years while the injured students are around 12 years, the police sources said.

The vehicle belonged to the CCL, the SP said, adding it has been seized and the driver taken into custody..

