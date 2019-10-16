Four men arrested in connection with phone snatching of metropolitan magistrate in North Delhi

Four men were arrested on Wednesday in connection with phone snatching incident of metropolitan magistrate in North Delhi's Kamla Nagar area, police said. Karan (20) and Raheem (19) were arrested for snatching the phone. One stolen scooter used in commission of crime was also recovered from them, police said.

The snatching took place on Monday at around 8 PM. The victim was speaking on his phone outside his house, when two bike-borne assailants snatched his phone and fled the spot, police said. CCTVs of the areas were analysed and on the basis of technical surveillance, it was revealed that the phone was switched off in Sangam Park area, they said.

"During interrogation, accused disclosed that they have sold the snatched Apple I-phone to one Durga Prasad, a resident of, Azadpur, following which he was also arrested in the case," said Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) Further Durga disclosed that he has sold the stolen mobile phone to one Muzammil for Rs. 10,000, the officer said, adding Rs 8,000 cash was recovered from him.

Thereafter, accused Muzammil Ahmed, a resident of Wazirabad, was arrested and snatched phone was recovered from his possession, the officer added.

