International Development News
Development News Edition
Give Feedback

3 TN fishermen arrested by Lankan Navy

PTI Rameswaram
Updated: 16-10-2019 20:24 IST
3 TN fishermen arrested by Lankan Navy

3 TN fishermen arrested by Lankan Navy Rameswaram (TN), Oct 16 (PTI): Three Tamil Nadu fishermen were arrested by Sri Lankan Navy on charges of fishing in the island nation's waters on Wednesday, a Fisheries department official said here. The fishermen from Kottaipattinam in Pudukottai district were fishing near Neduntheevu when the Lankan Naval personnel on a routine patrol detained them along with their boat, Joint Director of Fisheries P Kumaresan said.

The fishermen along with their boat had been taken to Kankesanthurai Naval base in Jaffna, he added. On October 7, seven Tamil Nadu fishermen were arrested by the Lankan Navy on charges of fishing in the island nation's waters..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : India
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019