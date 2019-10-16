3 TN fishermen arrested by Lankan Navy Rameswaram (TN), Oct 16 (PTI): Three Tamil Nadu fishermen were arrested by Sri Lankan Navy on charges of fishing in the island nation's waters on Wednesday, a Fisheries department official said here. The fishermen from Kottaipattinam in Pudukottai district were fishing near Neduntheevu when the Lankan Naval personnel on a routine patrol detained them along with their boat, Joint Director of Fisheries P Kumaresan said.

The fishermen along with their boat had been taken to Kankesanthurai Naval base in Jaffna, he added. On October 7, seven Tamil Nadu fishermen were arrested by the Lankan Navy on charges of fishing in the island nation's waters..

