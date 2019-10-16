Assam Cong leader expresses concern over recruitment of

Senior Congress leader Debabrata Saikia on Wednesday expressed concern over reported recruitment of 899 candidates from outside Assam for Grade-IV posts under Lumding Division of Northeast Frontier Railway. There are media reports that local unemployed youths have been deprived in the recent recruitment while candidates from states like Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Haryana have been surreptitiously recruited, alleged Saikia who is Leader of the Opposition in the Assam Assembly.

The Lumding Division covers a total route of 892.61 kilometre, of which an overwhelming majority of 814 km falls in Assam. The Division also caters to portions of four other states - Nagaland, Tripura, Mizoram and Manipur. "This sort of anti-local policy on the part of Central government departments/undertakings has gained ground in the recent past and after the (Sarbananda) Sonowal government assumed power (in Assam). In 2017 the ONGC's Assam Asset violated government policy by depriving local candidates while filling up 22 vacant posts reserved for persons with disabilities," he claimed in a statement.

Saikia said he has written to Sonowal urging him to take steps to scrap the "irregular" recruitment process. "If necessary, the relevant district administrations may be instructed to prevent those recruited in this irregular manner from formally joining their duties," he added.

The opposition leader urged students' bodies and other non-political organisations of Assam to protest against the "injustice" perpetrated by the Railways and, if required, launch an agitation to secure justice..

