Army constable claims assaulted at Noida police station; refuted

An Army jawan has alleged he was assaulted at a police station in Greater Noida, but the Gautam Buddh Nagar police refuting the charges as "absolutely false". The district police said it suspected the jawan had used "forged documents" to get into the Army and it would soon send a report to the defence force to get his certificates verified.

Vishnu Bhati, posted in Jammu and Kashmir, had returned home for holidays and approached the Rabupura police station on Monday with a complaint that one of his relatives fraudulently used his brother's education documents to get selected in the Army, officials said. “He alleged that his complaint was not registered and instead he was roughed by the policemen and made to stay at the police station for a long time,” an official said.

The police, however, claimed that Bhati had himself given his brother's certificates to a son of his relative to “facilitate” his selection in the Army. “He is said to have done this for Rs 6 lakh and had taken Rs 4 lakh. Somehow this information got leaked and one of his relatives has approached the police alleging he got a relative selected in Army on basis of forged documents," Senior Superintendent of Police Vaibhav Krishna told PTI.

“Bhati got to know of this and wanted to get a counter complaint filed in which he has claimed that his brother's certificates were stolen by that relative. His allegation of assault is false and is only a tactic to build pressure on the police, which is already probing the matter,” Krishna said. He said a probe is underway in the matter as it is suspected that Bhati too got selected on basis of forged documents.

“The district police would soon send a report to the Army officials concerned to get his documents verified and everything would be made clear,” the SSP added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)