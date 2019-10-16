Delhi govt hikes cash incentives for nationally, internationally-acclaimed city sportspersons

The Delhi Government on Monday increased the cash incentives for various categories of nationally and internationally-acclaimed sportspersons, including the differently-abled ones, from the city, by up to 50 per cent, entailing a tentative cost of Rs 15 crore on state exchequer. The decision was taken by a city government's Cabinet Meeting chaired by Chief Minister Arvnd Kejriwal.

As per the revised incentives, the gold medalists in both Olympic and Para-Olympic games would be given a cash incentive of Rs 3 crore while the silver and bronze medalists in these games would be entitled to an incentive of Rs 2 crore and Rs 1 crore respectively, said a Delhi government statement. For Asian (ASIAD) and Para-Asian Games, the gold, silver and and bronze medalists will get Rs 1 crore, Rs 75 lakh and Rs 50 lakh respectively, it added.

Similarly, the gold, silver and and bronze medalists, including the differently-abled ones in the Commonwealth Games would be given a cash incentive of Rs 50 lakh, 40 lakh and 30 lakh respectively. The government also increased the cash incentives for coaches of the sportpersons winning gold, silver and bronze medals in these three games to Rs 10 lakh, Rs 6 lakh and Rs 4 lakh respectively.

"The revision in the cash incentive will not only boost the morale of the sportspersons in the forthcoming international and national tournaments and encourage the youths of the city to adopt sports in their career, it will also make difference between the high priority, priority and other games," said the government's statement. The Cabinet hiked the cash incentives for the outstanding sportspersons, approving a proposal by the Delhi's Department of Education, the statement added.

"After revision of the cash incentive a tentative expenditure of Rs 15 crore is expected to the incurred for the tournaments held during the year 2018-19," it added. As per the norm, the sportesperson needs to be a resident of Delhi for at least three years to be eligible for the incentive.

