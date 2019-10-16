Jain community thanks Delhi CM for including Sammed Shikharji under Mukhyamantri Tirth Yatra Yojana

Members of the Jain community on Wednesday called on Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and thanked him for adding Jharkhand's Jain pilgrimage site Sammed Shikharji to the list of places covered under the Mukhyamantri Tirth Yatra Yojana. Sammed Shikharji, located in Giridih district of Jharkhand is the most revered holy place of the Jain community.

Members of the community honoured the chief minister by presenting a shawl and Jinvani, the holy book of Jains, photo frame of 23rd Tirthankar Shri Parshavnath Bhagwan, and a bouquet of flowers. The CM's gesture of doing so speaks amply of the fact that all the religions are very much revered for him, the community members said.

The Mukhyamantri Tirth Yatra Yojana was launched on December 5, 2018. Under the Mukhyamantri Tirth Yatra Yojana, every year, 1,100 senior citizens from each Assembly constituency in Delhi can go on a pilgrimage sponsored by the Delhi government.

