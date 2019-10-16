Three arrested for burglary

Three men were arrested in connection with burglaries in residential areas of the city, police said on Wednesday. The accused were identified as Aabid, 34, a native of Bulandshahar, Ashraf, 30, and Samir Husain, 23, both from Etah in Uttar Pradesh, they said.

A stolen pistol of an ex-serviceman, Rs 5 lakh in cash and a Scorpio SUV was recovered from their possession, police said. The matter came to light after a woman, who is a principal at a private school, stated that someone had broke into her house and robbed Rs 15 lakh on Dussehra, they said.

CCTV footage of the area were scanned wherein a Scorpio car was noticed near the victim's house. Further following a tip-off, pickets were erected at Surajkund Border near M B Road and three men were nabbed, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southeast) Chinmoy Biswal said. During interrogation, the accused disclosed that in July, they burgled the house of an ex-serviceman and his neighbour at Vishwakarma colony and had stolen a licensed pistol along with 100 live cartridges, arms license, cash and jewellery, the officer said.

Samir stated that he is a B.Sc graduate and also used to put bets on cricket matches but suffered heavy losses and in order to earn money he joined the gang of Ashraf, the officer added. Ashraf is fond of SUV cars and purchased a second-hand Scorpio car for committing burglaries. He would recce houses for committing burglary, police said.

