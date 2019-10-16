International Development News
Assam: 3 NDFB(S) cadres arrested

Three cadres of National Democratic Front of Bodoland(S) were arrested from Ripu Reserve Forest here.

ANI Kokrajhar (Assam)
Updated: 16-10-2019 23:16 IST
Three NDFB(S) cadres arrested in Assam. Image Credit: ANI

Three cadres of National Democratic Front of Bodoland(S) were arrested from Ripu Reserve Forest here. On the basis of an input, a joint operation was conducted by police and Army in the area along the India-Bhutan border.

Arms and ammunition were recovered by the forces. Meanwhile, Chirang Army unit of Red Horns Division along with Police on Wednesday unearthed a huge cache of ammunition and explosives, believed to be of National Democratic Front of Boroland (S), along the Sukanteklai River in Chirang. (ANI)

COUNTRY : India
