Assam: 3 NDFB(S) cadres arrested

Three cadres of National Democratic Front of Bodoland(S) were arrested from Ripu Reserve Forest here. On the basis of an input, a joint operation was conducted by police and Army in the area along the India-Bhutan border.

Arms and ammunition were recovered by the forces. Meanwhile, Chirang Army unit of Red Horns Division along with Police on Wednesday unearthed a huge cache of ammunition and explosives, believed to be of National Democratic Front of Boroland (S), along the Sukanteklai River in Chirang. (ANI)

Also Read: J-K Cong to boycott block development Council elections to protest detention of its cadres: state Cong chief G A Mir.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)