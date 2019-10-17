International Development News
PTI Banda
Updated: 17-10-2019 10:59 IST
Two women killed as mound of earth caves in

Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Two women were killed and another seriously injured when the mound of earth they were digging in Kuruhum village caved in on them, police said on Thursday. The women were digging earth when the incident took place on Wednesday, Station Officer Durgvijay Singh said.

While Marri (54) and Parbatiya (58) died before locals could pull them out, Suman (30) was seriously injured and admitted to a hospital, the SO added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : India
