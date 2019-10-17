International Development News
Landslips in Nilgiris district, traffic disrupted

Updated: 17-10-2019 16:13 IST
Traffic was paralysed at two places in Nilgiris district, connecting this tourist town with Manjoor and Edakkadu following landslips early on Thursday. Big boulders and loose soil fell on the road disrupting traffic.

There was heavy rain in the area for the last couple of days, police said. The first landslip occurred between Manjoor-Edakkad, some 40 KM from here, and another one on the Ooty-Manjoor road putting the common man to a lot of hardship.

Officials from various departments, including PWD, Fire and Rescue and police, managed to clear the debris with the help of earthmovers after about an 8-hour toil, police added..

COUNTRY : India
