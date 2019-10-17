Six detained with cash worth Rs 2.19 cr

Six persons have been detained by a team of police and Election commission officials for allegedly carrying Rs 2.19 crore in cash at Zaveri Bazaar in South Mumbai, the police said on Thursday. Acting on a tip-off, additional commissioner of police's special squad and a team from the Election Commission laid a trap near Khaugali at Zaveri Bazaar on Wednesday evening, and nabbed the men, an official said.

On searching them, the police found cash to the tune of Rs 2.19 crore, he added. During interrogation, the men claimed that they were gold merchants and had come to Zaveri Bazaar for business, the official said.

As they were unable to provide any satisfactory explanation about the money, the men were taken to Lokamanya Tilak Marg Police Station, he said. No case has been registered and no arrest has been made so far, as the Income Tax department is in the process of verifying the source of the money, he added.

The seizure has come at a time when the model code of conduct is in place for the upcoming Maharashtra Assembly elections to be held on October 21..

