Man killed as car hits tree near New Delhi station

A 19-year-old man died and two others injured after their car rammed into a tree near New Delhi Railway Station while trying to avert collision with a speeding vehicle coming from the opposite direction, police said on Thursday. The deceased has been identified as Golu, a resident of Multani Dhanda in Paharganj, they said.

Police said the incident took place on Wednesday around 2 am when Golu was travelling in the car along with his two friends -- Kishan (24) and Deepak (23), who suffered minor injuries. Deepak was on his way to meet someone when Golu asked for a lift. Minutes after the men left from Paharganj, a speeding vehicle came from the opposite direction.

Deepak, the driver, took a sudden turn towards the left to escape head-on collision with the vehicle coming from the opposite side but lost the balance and hit a tree. Golu left his house on Tuesday after dinner around 11 pm. Around 4 am, police informed his family members about the accident.

"Police received a call around 2 am about the accident on Wednesday. We rushed to the spot and found three men stuck inside a car near the divider on the road. They were rushed to Lady Hardinge Hospital. Golu, who was referred to Safdarjung Hospital, succumbed to his injuries," a senior police officer said. A case has been registered at the Paharganj police station against unknown persons, they added.

