Palika Bazaar salesperson dies in accident

A 50-year-old salesperson in Palika Bazaar died after he allegedly fell from a bus in New Delhi's Barakhamba area, police said on Thursday. The incident occurred on Wednesday when Rambir, a resident of Dakshinpuri, was going to his house after his work. He was drunk at the time of the incident, a senior officer said.

Rambir was rushed to a hospital where he was declared brought dead. The body was handed over to his family on Thursday after a post-mortem, the police said. Police are analysing the CCTV footage and trying to ascertain the sequence of the incident.

