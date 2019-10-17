International Development News
Development News Edition
Give Feedback

GHMC imposes penalty on hotels, malls for 'violation' of rules

PTI Hyderabad
Updated: 17-10-2019 22:43 IST
GHMC imposes penalty on hotels, malls for 'violation' of rules

Image Credit: Pixabay

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) on Thursday imposed fines on hotels and malls here for alleged violation of rules.

The GHMC officials imposed Rs one lakh penalty on apopular hotel at Secunderabad, known for its biryani, forallegedly having a "unhygienic kitchen", GHMC officials said.

Another hotel at Sagar Ring Road was also imposed apenalty of Rs one lakh for "unhygienic conditions,non-segregation of waste and running without trade licence",they said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

READ MORE ON : malls kitchen Secunderabad
COUNTRY : India
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019