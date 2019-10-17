GHMC imposes penalty on hotels, malls for 'violation' of rules

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) on Thursday imposed fines on hotels and malls here for alleged violation of rules.

The GHMC officials imposed Rs one lakh penalty on apopular hotel at Secunderabad, known for its biryani, forallegedly having a "unhygienic kitchen", GHMC officials said.

Another hotel at Sagar Ring Road was also imposed apenalty of Rs one lakh for "unhygienic conditions,non-segregation of waste and running without trade licence",they said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)