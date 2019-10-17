Pay dues or go without power, Goa govt warns erring consumers

With over Rs 380 crore power dues pending from erring consumers, the Goa government has decided to cut off electricity connections of defaulters who fail to pay the arrears by March 2020, a minister said on Thursday. Power Minister Nilesh Cabral told reporters that various government departments, private companies and individuals have not paid electricity dues to the tune of Rs 382 crore as of date.

Cabral said a process has been initiated to recover the pending power dues from defaulting consumers. "My target is that by March 2020, every defaulter has to pay the pending dues. Failure to do so will result in termination of their connections.

"I have also informed chief minister about the action we have initiated," he said. Cabral said no defaulter will be spared.

"Whether it is individuals, government departments, corporations or private, whoever uses power has to pay," he said. As per reports, almost Rs 100 crore power dues are pending with government departments alone.

