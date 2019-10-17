Evolve 'effective mechanism' to maintain law and order in J-K: DGP to security officers

Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbagh Singh on Thursday directed officers of police and security forces to evolve an "effective mechanism" to maintain law and order and ensure safety and security of the people in Jammu and Kashmir. During a review meeting with officers of the police, Army and CRPF in Sopian, Singh stressed for enhanced coordination and synergy among all security agencies for countering insurgency in the region.

The DGP emphasized that effective measures are needed to be taken to foil ill designs of the elements across the border who are continuously attempting to foment trouble in Jammu and Kashmir and directed the officers to take stringent action against the elements inimical to peace. Expressing deep sorrow on the recent killing of three civilians by terrorists in Shopian and Pulwama, he said Pakistan-sponsored terrorists were involved in the murders and termed the incident as "very barbaric and inhumane".

Singh said all field commanders of Police, Army and CAPF have been directed for working out extra security measures for the safety of traders in consultation with fruit traders. The DGP said that extra security measures are put in place and loading points have been identified to ensure safety to the traders who visit the region to buy fruits. The DGP visited Shopian, Imamsahib and Zianpora where he interacted with Officers and Jawans of Police components, Police Stations, CRPF, Armed Police and Army. (ANI)

