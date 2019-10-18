Man held for stealing mobile phones worth lakhs

A 22-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly stealing mobile phones and accessories worth lakhs from a shop in Dombivili here, the police said on Friday. Based on a tip-off, Mohammad Noor Hussain Isman Shaikh was nabbed from his home in Mafatlal Colony at Kalwa in Maharashtra's Thane district on Thursday, senior inspector Sanju John of Kalyan Crime Unit III said.

The police seized 125 mobile phones and accessories worth Rs 16.97 lakh from the accused's home, the officer said. According to the official, Shaikh had allegedly burgled a mobile store in Dombivili on September 25, and decamped with phones worth over Rs 17 lakh.

The Vishnu Nagar police has registered an offense under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code, he said, adding that they are investigating the involvement of few others in the crime.

