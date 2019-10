Hoshangabad (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Oct 18: At least five children were injured after their school bus overturned in Hoshangabad on Friday.

The injured children have been admitted to a nearby hospital.

More details in this regard are awaited. (ANI)

