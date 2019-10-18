AP: Submerged tourist boat traced near Devudu Gondu

A private boat which was capsized on September 15 in Godavari river at Kachuluru village has been traced near a place named Devudu Gondu down the stream on Thursday. The port officials are making efforts to pull out the boat from the river. They have again started the search operation today as the flood water level has receded to some extent.

The boat is believed to be 50 feet below the river. The team is anticipating that it may take two more days to pull the boat out of the river. They also anticipated that the 13 bodies which are missing might have trapped inside the boat.

Also, Kakinada port officials are in talks with underwater service experts, on how to pull out the boat. SDRF team and private team of Dharmadi Satyam are also helping the port officials in the operation. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)