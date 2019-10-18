3 nabbed for duping US customers by impersonating as Microsoft

Three persons have been arrested for allegedly duping US-based customers through a call centre in the city's Topsia area by impersonating as officials of tech giant Microsoft, police said on Friday. The accused -- Sidharth Banthia, Ishfaque Ahmed and Rizwaen Ali -- were arrested during a raid at the call centre on Thursday evening, a senior official of the Cyber Crime Cell of the Kolkata Police said.

Following a complaint by a New Delhi resident that several persons from Kolkata were allegedly duping people in the name of providing them with technical support from Microsoft, a probe was launched and the arrests were made, he said. Six hard disks, one pen drive and several incriminating documents were seized from the possession of the accused persons and the call centre, he said.

"A case has been started under sections of the IT Act. We are interrogating the accused to find out if more people are involved in the racket," he added..

