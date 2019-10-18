Three Rajasthan cities to get additional municipal corporations

The Rajasthan government has decided to create additional municipal corporations in cities of Jaipur, Jodhpur and Kota. With this, the state will have 10 municipal corporations with Jaipur, Kota and Jodhpur having two each.

"The delimitation of wards will now begin and the elections to the six corporations of Jaipur, Jodhpur and Kota will take place in the next six months," Minister for Local Self-Government Shanti Dhariwal said. The minister said the decision to create additional civic bodies was taken in view of rising population.

"All these three cities have a population of over 10 lakh. Therefore, the decision was taken," he told reporters on Friday. Jaipur will have a heritage municipal corporation with 100 wards and a greater Jaipur municipal corporation with 150 wards.

Jodhpur will be divided into two civic bodies in north and south with 80 wards each. Similarly, Kota will also be divided into north (70 wards) and south (80 wards) civic bodies.

The other municipal corporations in the state are in Ajmer, Bikaner, Udaipur and Bhartpur. Elections to urban local bodies are due later this year.

