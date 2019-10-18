Neighbour attempts to stab Karnataka Cong MLA, held

A Karnataka Congress MLA Byrathi Suresh escaped unhurt when his neighbour allegedly tried to stab him near his house here on Friday, police said. Shivakumar, whose family resides opposite to the Hebbal MLA's house, allegedly rammed his bike into the car of the Suresh and took out a knife, they said.

Seeing this, the MLA's gunmen and other people present there overpowered him, the police said. Shivakumar, in his early 20s, was arrested and investigations were on to find out the motive behind the attack bid, they said.

Reacting to the incident, Suresh said he knows Shivakumar's family well. "I had helped his family with Rs two lakh to construct their house. His mother and two brothers are also known to me. They are good people," the MLA said..

