9-year-old girl killed as dumper hits motorbike

A nine-year-old girl was killed and two others were injured on Friday when a speeding dumper hit the motorcycle they were riding in Piparia town in the district, the police said. The deceased was identified as Sajal Choudhary.

She was riding home after school on motorbike with her father and her cousin when the dumper hit them, said Piparia police station in-charge Santish Kumar Andhwan. Sajal died on the spot, whereas her cousin was seriously injured, the police officer said. Her father escaped with minor injuries, he added.

Police were looking for the dumper driver who fled from the spot..

