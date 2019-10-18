Prosecute agencies responsible for dust emission in Dwarka: Environment minister to DPCC

Environment Minister Kailash Gahlot on Friday directed the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) to initiate prosecution against agencies responsible for dust emission in Dwarka, one of the 14 pollution hot spots in the capital. The South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) has also been directed to undertake mechanical sweeping and extensive water sprinkling in the area.

"The minister directed the DPCC to undertake a special drive to identify the dusty road stretches and initiate prosecution against the agencies responsible," according to a statement. Local area subdivisional magistrate (SDM) was also instructed to visit the area and ensure action against dumping of construction and demolition waste, and garbage in the area, the statement said.

"Gahlot took stock of sectors 8, 12, 14 and nearby places. The minister also visited the Continuous Ambient Air Quality Monitoring Station of DPCC installed at the Indian Institute of Malaria Research," it said. "The scientists explained to the minister the process of air quality monitoring through CAAQMS." "Delhi truly has a world-class air quality monitoring setup. This helps in finding out the air quality in realtime and taking corrective steps," Gahlot said.

The officials informed that the concentration of PM 2.5 and PM 10 is measured by beta alteration technique at hourly bases. This includes measurement of other gases such as sulphur dioxide, nitrogen oxide, carbon dioxide, ammonia, benzene and ozone. "It was informed that CAAQMS is the state of art facility and follows the Standard Operating Procedures approved by the Central Pollution Control Board and the instruments and analysers are United States Environmental Protection Agency approved," the statement said. PTI GVS

