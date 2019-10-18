President Kovind meets members of Territorial Army on its 70th raising anniversary

President Ram Nath Kovind on Friday interacted with the members of the Territorial Army at the Rashtrapati Bhawan on the occasion of 70th raising anniversary of the force. The Territorial Army (TA) is a part of the regular army. Its present role is to relieve the regular army from static duties and assist the civil administration in dealing with natural calamities.

TA's role also extends to provide units for the regular army when the security of the country is threatened. The modern Territorial Army was inaugurated by the first Governor-General of India C Rajagopalachari in 1949. (ANI)

Also Read: Chief of Air Staff meets President Ram Nath Kovind at his residence

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)