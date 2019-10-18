TMC workshop in November: Chatterjee

To spot potential student leaders and find out the loopholes in the party, the Trinamool Congress will hold a two-day workshop in November where party supremo Mamata Banerjee will be present, a senior party leader said on Friday. Party Secretary-General Partha Chatterjee said that the workshop will be held at the Netaji Indoor Stadium on November 14-15 where TMC supremo Banerjee will be present.

"Mamata Banerjee has expressed interest to sit with the students leaders. We will be holding a two-day workshop on November 14-15 where we will try to spot students with potential of leading the party in the future. During the workshop we will also try to find out the loopholes (hampering the party)," Chatterjee told reporters at the state secretariat. Chatterjee has held two meetings with representatives of the partys students wing of the party in this connection.

