Minor reshuffle in West Bengal IAS cadre

In a minor shuffle in the IAS cadre, the West Bengal government on Friday made Pawan Kadyan as the new district magistrate of Cooch Behar. According to a notification, Kadyan replaced Kaushik Saha who was named as the Commissioner of the P&RD department.

Dibyendu Sarkar, secretary in the P&RD department was shifted to the Self Help Group (SHG) and Self Employment (SE) department, it said. Kaushik Bhattacharya, DM of Malda, was named the new DM of Kalimpong while Rajarshi Mitra, the ADM Hooghly was made the DM of Malda, the notification said.

Home secretary Alapan Bandyopadhyay, who was also looking afterMicro, Small & Medium Enterprises & Textiles was relieved of that duty. It was given as additional charge to secretary of Consumer Affairs department Rajesh Pandey, the notification added.

