Delhi ahead of all other states: AAP on NITI Aayog's innovation index list

The Aam Aadmi Party on Friday said that Delhi is ahead of other states in the figures released by NITI Aayog's innovation index list. "The NITI Aayog, an institution under the Central government, also believes that Delhi's governing model is the best and if we look at the numbers of innovation index list, then Delhi is far ahead of other states," AAP leader Ajoy Kumar said in a press conference here.

He asserted that the National Capital is ahead of other states in education, health, electricity and water. Hitting out at the BJP government at the Centre, Kumar said that while the AAP is working day and night to make the life of the people of Delhi easier, the BJP leaders are unhappy with these pro-people initiatives.

Referring to BJP MP Vijay Goel, he said that Goel objected to free electricity being provided to the people of Delhi. "I want to tell Goel that as an MP gets 50,000 units of free electricity annually, he should sacrifice that free electricity and pay the electricity bill. If he can get free electricity then why can't common people get the same," asked Kumar. He claimed that the BJP is against the facilities being provided to the people of Delhi.

Stressing on Delhi's Gross Domestic Product (GDP), he said: "On the basis of savings in electricity only, today the people of Delhi are getting benefits ranging from about Rs 2,400 crore to Rs 3,800 crore. When the people of Delhi spend this money for their families, then the GDP of Delhi gets a boost. That is, there is an increase in GDP of Delhi from about 2400 crore to 3800 crore." He claimed if AAP had benefited any 10 industrialists in place of these 14 lakh families of Delhi who are getting concession in electricity bills, BJP would have seen development in it. (ANI)

Also Read: 'Dear White People' renewed for fourth and final season

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)