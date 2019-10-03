'Dear White People' renewed for fourth and final season

Netflix has given a fourth and final season order to its hit satirical college comedy series "Dear White People". The series has been adapted from Justin Simien's 2014 movie of the same name. It follows several black college students at an Ivy League institution, touching on issues surrounding modern American race relations.

Simien has created as well as written and directed many episodes of the series. "I'm so grateful my little indie-that-could has made it to four seasons at Netflix," said Simien in a statement obtained by Entertainment Weekly.

"This show, along with the many talented storytellers it has brought into my orbit, has changed my life and I can't wait to create a celebratory final volume befitting such a transformative experience," he added. Simien and Yvette Lee Bowser will serve as executive producers and co-showrunners for the final season.

The show's cast Logan Browning, Brandon P. Bell, Antoinette Robertson, DeRon Horton, John Patrick Amedori, Ashley Blaine Featherson, and Marque Richardson are all set to return as series regulars.

