1 held with arms in Kolkata

A person was arrested in Kolkata on Friday after five countrymade semi-automatic improvised firearms and similar number of magazines were recovered from his possession, the police said. Acting on a tip-off, a Kolkata police special task force (STF) team intercepted the accused, a resident of West Bengal's South Dinajpur district, on Mayo Road in the Maidan police station area in the afternoon, a senior officer said.

Five automatic improvised firearms and extra magazines were recovered from his possession, the officer said. "The accused was immediately arrested and relevant sections of the Arms Act was slapped against him. The accused will be produced at a city court tomorrow," the officer added.

