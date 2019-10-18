International Development News
1 held with arms in Kolkata

PTI Kolkata
Updated: 18-10-2019 23:15 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

A person was arrested in Kolkata on Friday after five countrymade semi-automatic improvised firearms and similar number of magazines were recovered from his possession, the police said. Acting on a tip-off, a Kolkata police special task force (STF) team intercepted the accused, a resident of West Bengal's North Dinajpur district, on Mayo Road in the Maidan police station area in the afternoon, a senior officer said.

Five automatic improvised firearms and extra magazines were recovered from his possession, the officer said. "The accused was immediately arrested and relevant sections of the Arms Act was slapped against him. The accused will be produced at a city court tomorrow," the officer added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : India
