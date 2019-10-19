International Development News
Development News Edition
Give Feedback

Woman attacked, robbed, burned to death in provision shop

PTI Coimbatore
Updated: 19-10-2019 16:42 IST
Woman attacked, robbed, burned to death in provision shop

(Representative Image) Image Credit: pixabay

A woman was attacked, robbed of her jewels and burned to death in her provision shop by robbers near here in the early hours of Saturday, police said. Devaki had gone to sleep at the shop adjacent to her house on Friday night as her husband had gone outstation, the police said.

The crime came to light when neighbors noticed fire and smoke emanating from the shop at around 3 AM and informed the police, and the fire and rescue service. Policemen who entered the shop noticed bleeding injuries on the dead woman's neck and her two ear-studs were missing.

The robbers had strewn chilli powder near the body to throw sniffer dogs, if pressed into service, off the trail, the police said. Preliminary investigation revealed the robbers had broke open into the shop, removed the jewels the woman was wearing and set the body afire, they said.

A special police team has been formed to investigate the robbery.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : India
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019