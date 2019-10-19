4 held for loan fraud in Ghaziabad

Four people have been arrested for allegedly getting vehicle loans from banks using fake identity cards in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad district, police said on Saturday. The matter surfaced after police intercepted a car plying without a registration plate on Banthla flyover in Loni area on Friday, Deputy Superintendent of Police (Loni) Rajkumar Pandey said.

The four accused -- Ankit, Ajit, Rajkumar and Rajneesh -- were in the car and tried to flee after seeing the police team but were nabbed, the DSP said. He said five Aadhaar cards with the same photo but different name and numbers were found from them.

During interrogation the four men confessed to committing fraud, the DSP said. He said the accused told police that they used to avail four-wheeler vehicle finance for their clients and themselves using fake Aadhaar cards.

Rajkumar, the mastermind of the racket, had been booked for cheating, the DSP said. The police have recovered two cars and a scooter bought by the accused after getting loans fraudulently, the officer said.

