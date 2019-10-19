Kidnapping case against Latur legislator's brother

International Development News
The Maharashtra Police on Saturday registered a case of kidnapping against Arvind Patil, the brother of Latur legislator Sambhaji Patil Nilangekar.

ANI Latur (Maharashtra)
Updated: 19-10-2019 18:36 IST
Maharashtra Police . Image Credit: ANI

The Maharashtra Police on Saturday registered a case of kidnapping against Arvind Patil, the brother of Latur legislator Sambhaji Patil Nilangekar. Bajrang Jadhav, an office bearer of BJP's district council has also been named in the FIR.

The case has been registered under various sections of the Indian Penal Code, for kidnapping, rioting, unlawful assembly and breach of peace. According to the FIR, the offences were allegedly committed between October 14 and 16.

COUNTRY : India
