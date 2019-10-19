Man booked for threatening to harm Maharashtra CM

An offense was registered in Mumbai's Marine Drive police station against a man for allegedly threatening to harm Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, an official said on Saturday

The complaint was lodged by police officials posted inMantralaya after the letter, in which the man claimed he would sneak into the state secretariat and harm Fadnavis, was received, he said Police identified the man as Nanded resident Santosh Kadam, and said an offense under section 506 (criminal intimidation) of the IPC was registered.

