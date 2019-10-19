International Development News
Development News Edition
Give Feedback

Man booked for threatening to harm Maharashtra CM

PTI Mumbai
Updated: 19-10-2019 19:55 IST
Man booked for threatening to harm Maharashtra CM

Representative image Image Credit: ANI

An offense was registered in Mumbai's Marine Drive police station against a man for allegedly threatening to harm Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, an official said on Saturday

The complaint was lodged by police officials posted inMantralaya after the letter, in which the man claimed he would sneak into the state secretariat and harm Fadnavis, was received, he said Police identified the man as Nanded resident Santosh Kadam, and said an offense under section 506 (criminal intimidation) of the IPC was registered.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : India
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019