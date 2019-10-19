90 heads of foreign missions to visit Golden Temple next week

Over 90 heads of foreign missions in New Delhi are expected to visit the Golden Temple in Amritsar next week to take part in celebrations related to the 550th birth anniversary of Sikh faith founder Guru Nanak Dev. Following the decision by the Union Cabinet to celebrate the 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev across the globe, the Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR) has invited heads of foreign missions in New Delhi to visit the Golden Temple in Amritsar on Tuesday.

Over 90 resident heads of missions in New Delhi are expected to travel to Amritsar, an official statement said. The visit is being organised by the ICCR in collaboration with the Punjab government and the Shiromani Gurudwara Parbandhak Committee.

Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri and ICCR President Vinay Sahasrabuddhe will accompany the heads of missions, the statement said. "Guru Nanak Dev's teachings of love, peace, equality and brotherhood have universal appeal and convey the message of spirituality, humanity, devotion and truth," it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)