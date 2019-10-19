Building owned by L&T collapses in Vadodara, one dead

A laborer was killed and another was feared trapped as part of an old four-story building, owned by engineering major L&T, collapsed in Chhani area here on Saturday afternoon, the police said. Teams of Vadodara Municipal Corporation's fire department and the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) were carrying out rescue operations.

The incident took place when the building was being demolished and some fifteen laborers were present at the site. Barring three, all others escaped in time.

"We have recovered one dead body, while another person was rescued. One person is still feared trapped inside...We cannot say if he is still alive," said deputy commissioner of police Sandeep Chaudhary. "The building was empty. Nearly half of it collapsed," he added.

In a statement, L&T said it was "saddened by the unfortunate event". "We are surprised that the contractor initiated demolition work without following laid-down processes and contract conditions.

"We have also initiated an inquiry about the incident," it said.

