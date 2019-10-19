Foreign currencies worth over Rs 4 lakh seized at airport

Foreign currencies valued atRs 4.53 lakh have been seized from a passenger before he couldboard a flight to Sharjah from here, Customs officials said onSaturday Mohamed Azharudin from Ariyalur, 50 km from here, wasintercepted on suspicion and his luggage was checked, theofficials said The check yielded Canadian dollars, Euros and Swissfrancs totalling Rs 4.53 lakh, they said adding Azharudin wasbeing interrogated.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)