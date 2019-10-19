International Development News
Foreign currencies worth over Rs 4 lakh seized at airport

PTI Tiruchi
Updated: 19-10-2019 21:11 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Foreign currencies valued atRs 4.53 lakh have been seized from a passenger before he couldboard a flight to Sharjah from here, Customs officials said onSaturday Mohamed Azharudin from Ariyalur, 50 km from here, wasintercepted on suspicion and his luggage was checked, theofficials said The check yielded Canadian dollars, Euros and Swissfrancs totalling Rs 4.53 lakh, they said adding Azharudin wasbeing interrogated.

COUNTRY : India
