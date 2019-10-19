Indian-Mongolian Army joint military exercise concludes

The 14th edition of joint military training exercise between Indian Army and Mongolian Army code-named 'EX NOMADIC ELEPHANT 2019' concluded at Foreign Training Node (FTN), Bakloh on Friday. The exercise commenced on October 5.

The Mongolian Army was represented by officers and troops of the elite 084 Air Borne Special Task Battalion. Indian Army was represented by a contingent of a battalion of Rajputana Rifles. "The primary focus of the exercise was to train and equip the contingents to undertake joint counter-insurgency and counter-terrorist operations in mountainous terrain under the United Nations mandate," a defence spokesperson said in a statement.

The entire curriculum was planned in a progressive manner wherein the participants initially familiarised themselves with each other's organisational structure, weapons, and combat skills before graduating to joint tactical exercises. The contingents honed their tactical and technical skills in a wide spectrum of counter-insurgency operations including joint training on weapons and equipment, cross-training exercises and field training exercises.

Both sides jointly planned and executed a series of well-developed tactical operations based on scenarios that are likely to be encountered in mountainous terrain. Commanders at various levels from both sides were exercised to work in close coordination to receive and collate information, jointly plan operations and issue suitable orders to the respective contingents.

The exercise provided an ideal platform for both contingents to share their operational experience and expertise while also being instrumental in broadening the interoperability and cooperation between the armies of India and Mongolia. "Future editions of Exercise NOMADIC ELEPHANT are likely to witness a progressive increase in the scope and content of combined training. The joint exercise will surely foster the spirit of friendship and enhance the strategic military relationship between India and Mongolia to higher levels," added the Defence spokesperson said. (ANI)

