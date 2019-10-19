Man accused of killing grandparents in UP held in Maha's Thane

A man accused of hacking to death his grandparents in Amethi in Uttar Pradesh was held in Thane in Maharashtra, police said on Saturday

Munnawar Mohhamad Gaffar Ali (22) killed his grandfather Vazid Hussain (65) and grandmother Shamina (62)with an axe in Amethi on October 4, said Thane Crime Branchsenior inspector Nitin Thakre

"A case was registered at Shivratanganj police station in Amethi. UP police tipped us off two days ago that the accused was in Thane. We arrested him on Friday from a bus stop here," he added.

