Hyderabad : Two injured in heritage building collapse

Two persons were injured after a heritage building partially collapsed here on Saturday afternoon.

The building belongs to Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC). The duo got injured when the debris fell on them.

GHMC Disaster Rescue Force reached the spot and shifted the duo to a local hospital for treatment. The debris was removed by the authorities from the spot. (ANI)

