West Bengal: BSF lodges FIR against BGB over killing of its soldier

The Border Security Force on Saturday lodged an FIR against the Border Guards Bangladesh (BGB) at a local police station in connection to an incident wherein one of the BSF soldiers was killed in firing by the BGB. BSF DIG SS Gularia confirmed the development. Police investigation in the case is underway.

Sanjeev Kumar Singh, ADG, BSF, said the matter is being taken up at an appropriate level. Mentioning that the two forces and two countries enjoy good relations, Singh said: "This is unfortunate and was entirely unexpected. Why this incident took place is really surprising."

BGB had on Thursday opened fire on a BSF party, killing one Constable and injuring another when they were trying to trace an Indian fisherman along the India-Bangladesh border in West Bengal. Head Constable Vijay Bhan Singh died after he received bullet injuries on his head. Another Constable-cum-boatman received bullet injuries on his right hand.

"Both the injured BSF personnel were evacuated to the nearest medical facility. Head Constable Vijay Bhan Singh succumbed to his injuries. He was declared brought dead. The injured Constable has been taken to Murshidabad Medical College and Hospital Behrampore," the BSF had said. According to the BSF, three Indian fishermen had gone for fishing in River Padma in the border area on Thursday morning.

BGB on Thursday had claimed they 'fired in self-defence' during a flag meeting along the India-Bangladesh border in West Bengal's Murshidabad, in which one BSF jawan was killed and another sustained injuries. (ANI)

Also Read: Man held from West Bengal for accidentally killing 5-mth-old son in east Delhi

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)